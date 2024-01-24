Report: Bayern Munich could with withdraw from pursuit of Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich could be ready to exit from the Kieran Trippier sweepstakes.

The Bavarians started to pursue the English right-back last week and had seemingly made some progress since that point with attempting to bring the England international to Germany. However, there have been persistent stories from England that Newcastle United was not going to let Trippier leave the club.

Now, Bayern Munich might feel like it has exhausted all options:

Excl. News #Trippier: FC Bayern is now close to withdrawing from the negotiations! ⚠️ After new internal discussions this morning, Bayern currently do not plan to submit a new offer ✔️ ➡️ Bayern bosses are unwilling to pay any price and they don’t want to do anything unreasonable. Bayern was willing to pay €15-16m, no more. This offer was rejected by Newcastle yesterday. #NUFC

This might actually have less to do with Bayern Munich’s financial flexibility than with Newcastle really only wanting to talk about a sale if the Bavarians submitted a proposal that was significantly over market value for a 33-year-old.

With the end of the January transfer window nearing, Bayern Munich still has time to add more depth to its team, but the clock is ticking.

Looking for some thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match vs. Union Berlin? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below: