Second half kicks off! Live blog: AS Roma vs Bayern Munich Frauen in the UEFA Women’s Champions League

After a lengthy but welcome winter break, the Frauen return to competitive action. It is straight into the UEFA Women’s Champions League as Bayern Munich travels to Italy to face off against AS Roma.

The Bavarians have it all to do to get back into their group. In the reverse fixture, Roma’s Manuela Giugliano struck at the death to level terms, and Bayern subsequently dropped all three points to Ajax to wind up third in the group after four games.

That’s right — with four played, it is already the penultimate UWCL matchday. Roma sits last in the group while Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain round out the top. Catch the game on DAZN (requires free registration)

50’ — Bayern chance!

Excellent cross whipped in from the left wing. Schüller is there but doesn’t get her head to it. That looked like an open goal.

Half-time thoughts and observations:

Well this is a major bummer of a game so far. Bayern has created little and Roma look far more organized, more prepared, and more up for it.

To add insult to injury, Roma were gifted their only goal of the match. The worst kind to concede: losing it passing out the back.

The silver lining, if there is any, is that Roma already has three yellow cards. But Bayern has to change their own fortune.

Don't even want to glance at the Group C live standings.

33’ — GOAAAAL. Roma strike first!

It’s a calamity at the back as Bayern lose the ball passing out from defense. Roma pounce and Valentina Giacinti finds a top-shelf finish past Mala Grohs. The goal sends the Italian side from bottom to top of Group C, for now. Bayern in real trouble.

29’ — Bayern double chance!

Schüller supplies a beautiful cross from the right wing that lands right at the feet of Pernille Harder, who strikes first time at goal — Bayern’s first official shot. It’s an amazing save from Roma keeper Camelia Ceasar. The rebound falls to Linda Dallmann, who has a clean look herself at goal but her shot flies just above the crossbar.

28’ — Roma chance!

Evelyne Viens runs through open space on a blistering Roma counter and opts to go herself from distance. It’s an awkward-looking shot as it takes an immediate deflection, but it still looks goal-bound and Grohs stretches to paw it behind for a corner.

15’ — Bayern chance!

Giulia Gwinn whips in a gorgeous cross from the outside of her boot to find Lea Schüller in front of goal. She is whistled for offside, though it’s close. In any case Schüller doesn’t catch it cleanly and knocks it over the crossbar.

Roma respond instantly with an incisive attack. The ball is laid low across Grohs’ goal, but there’s nobody at the far post to tap it in. End to end stuff so far.

13’ — Roma chance!

Appeals for a penalty after a strong cross is deflected by Glódís Viggósdóttir, but they are rightly ignored. The Bayern center-back caught it on her foot and the ball rebounded off her head.

1’ — Roma almost scores instantly, but Mala Grohs is alert to the danger and makes a diving save after a cross rolls off a Roma player’s back towards goal.

1’ — Kickoff!

And we’re off! Bayern’s lineup today:

