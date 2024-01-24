Despite rumored interest from FC Barcelona and others, Bayern Munich is “a matter of the heart” for Joshua Kimmich

You have all seen the picture, right?

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as a wee lad all dressed up in his…Borussia Dortmund jersey.

Seeing that pic might make one think that Kimmich would have an unbreakable childhood bond or affection for BVB. That would not be the case, per ex-Bayern Munich technical director and current Head of European Football at ICM Stellar (sports agency) Michael Reschke.

The longtime executive spoke in detail about the level of interest other clubs have in Kimmich, but also about the Germany international’s love for his current club.

“There are rumors about Barcelona possibly having interest. And in the Premier League — I can assure you, without revealing too many background details - there is definitely interest in Joshua, not from clubs ranked sixth and below, but in the region upwards,” Reschke told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. “I can imagine that Joshua Kimmich might take on a new challenge at some point. On the other hand, I am quite certain that Paris was not a consideration for him. Paris had interest, yes. It’s not the only top club interested in Joshua.

“Joshua’s connection to Bayern — the emotional bond he has with the club — is very strong. It’s a matter of the heart.“

In the end, Kimmich’s affection for Bayern Munich might win out...or maybe he will join one of those clubs rumored to have interest in him. Certainly, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool all have a certain level of appeal in one way or another.

Whatever happens...at least he (probably) won’t end up like this again: