Coffee Talk: Bayern Munich Frauen star Jovana Damnjanović releases coffee brand

Bayern Munich Frauen star and noted clubhouse DJ Jovana Damnjanović is expanding her brand...literally.

The 29-year-old Serbia international is releasing her own coffee, “Nine Fine Roastery.”

As stated in her tweet, Damnjanović is now living out a couple of her dreams simultaneously as a professional footballer and (hopefully) as a coffee magnate:

Excited to share that I've finally brought to life something I've been dreaming about! I've opened my own company , 'Nine Fine Roastery,' specializing in the finest roasted coffee. https://t.co/FyxhjzhEQq #NineFineRoastery pic.twitter.com/Ga1EeZw7Qx — Jovana Damnjanovic (@JocaDamnjanovic) January 23, 2024

Damnjanović is a beloved personality in the Frauen locker room and also a player who has persevered through major injuries in her career. The step toward establishing something for “what’s next” in her career is a big one.

As for the coffee, right now it is shipping to many countries in continental Europe, but not overseas to the United States. If you are looking to do a little taste-testing for yourself, check out the company’s website.

If we can get our hands on some, we will give it a review!

