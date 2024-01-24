 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Are you #TuchelIn or #TuchelOut? If you can't decide, then maybe our new podcast episode could help. Give it a listen!

Filed under:

Coffee Talk: Bayern Munich Frauen star Jovana Damnjanović releases coffee brand

Who doesn’t like a good cup of “Jo”?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munchen: Group C - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images

Bayern Munich Frauen star and noted clubhouse DJ Jovana Damnjanović is expanding her brand...literally.

The 29-year-old Serbia international is releasing her own coffee, “Nine Fine Roastery.”

As stated in her tweet, Damnjanović is now living out a couple of her dreams simultaneously as a professional footballer and (hopefully) as a coffee magnate:

Damnjanović is a beloved personality in the Frauen locker room and also a player who has persevered through major injuries in her career. The step toward establishing something for “what’s next” in her career is a big one.

As for the coffee, right now it is shipping to many countries in continental Europe, but not overseas to the United States. If you are looking to do a little taste-testing for yourself, check out the company’s website.

If we can get our hands on some, we will give it a review!

Looking for some thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s upcoming match against Union Berlin? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works