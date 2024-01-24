Bayern Munich wants to have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting stay for now

The blockbuster summer arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur has definitely impacted Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s minutes at Bayern Munich in a negative way, though it would only be speculation as to whether Thomas Tuchel would be starting him if Bayern did not have Kane right now.

Much like when the club had Robert Lewandowski, it is difficult to see a Bayern starting lineup without Kane if the England skipper is fully fit and available for selection.

Choupo-Moting’s current contract with Bayern is set to expire this June, and there was even talk of the striker potentially being offloaded during the winter transfer window, but that now seems like it will not happen. The club wants to keep him around for the remainder of his contract, as per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Per Plettenberg, Bayern would only be interested in letting Choupo go if there was an incredibly lucrative offer for the striker, which is highly unlikely to happen. The player himself would like to stay and the club feels the same way. There is a mutual understanding that he will be needed in the squad as the club pushes across two fronts for the remainder of the season. Additionally, there have not yet been any offer tabled to the club for Choupo, and it is increasingly likely that they will remain the same this winter, at least not with a big enough offer that would get Bayern to change their minds.

His current market value is 10-million euros per transfermarkt and, while Tuchel is desperate for a hybrid right-back/center-back, he can ill afford to lose anyone from the attacking line with how well Bayer Leverkusen are doing in the Bundesliga. They have proven that they are more than likely going to take the league title race down to the wire this season.

So far this season, Choupo-Moting has three goals and no assists from a total of 21 appearances across all competitions, the majority of which have come by virtue of a substitute’s role off the bench.

Choupo-Moting has not scored since the 4-2 Bundesliga win over Heidenheim in November and he has only started twice for Tuchel since then. It is near impossible for him to ever supplant Kane in the lineup, though Tuchel has made the decision to start both of them more than once, albeit to much bemusement from the majority of a large portion of Bayern fans.