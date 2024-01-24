Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is hungry to start at Euro 2024

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has been Germany’s best player undoubtedly over the past decade. Neuer has accomplished everything in the sport and achieved all possible trophies except for the coveted European Championships.

Neuer, though, has to earn his spot back over FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen as Germany’s starting goalkeeper this summer. Neuer has been excellent since returning to Bayern Munich after his ski-related injury. Over Bayern Munich’s visit to Portugal, Neuer was visibly eager to get up to full form ahead of this summer’s tournament.

Manuel Neuer gave everything during the Portugal training camp to get to full fitness, with the ultimate goal in mind being Euro 2024 in Germany, which is the only major trophy left for him to win. Even when his teammates weren't at the training facility yet, Neuer was already…

Manuel Neuer gave everything during the Portugal training camp to get to full fitness, with the ultimate goal in mind being Euro 2024 in Germany, which is the only major trophy left for him to win. Even when his teammates weren’t at the training facility yet, Neuer was already there and worked hard in the gym. The goalkeeping exercises under Michael Rechner were also very intensive - Neuer didn’t complain for a second and even pushed and motivated Sven Ulreich. The captain wants to play a good rest of the season in order to guarantee his starting spot for Germany in the summer, and is not saving any efforts for that goal.

Neuer arrived at the facilities well before Bayern teammates at training and was noted as pushing harder than anyone else. Neuer is clearly going above and beyond and has even spoken about his interest in starting at Euro 2024.

It seems as though Nagelsmann doesn’t have a clear favorite in goal quite yet, so there’s no reason why Neuer shouldn’t be rewarded with that #1 spot if he deserves it with his performance this season.

