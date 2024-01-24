Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Liverpool all eyeing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané; Kylian Mbappé wants to hear PSG’s pitch before Real Madrid decision; Benjamin Pavard is happy; A prediction for Bayern vs. Union Berlin; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané was visibly unhappy during his team’s loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday. While Leroy Sané has been considered to be one of the players that coach Thomas Tuchel’s favors, it remains to be seen if that status will eventually change.

With interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC, the Germany international could begin to change his mind about his future if he becomes unhappy working under Tuchel:

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané is reportedly attracting widespread interest in his signature from Premier League clubs. The Germany international has already spent a period competing in England’s top flight, starring for Manchester City between 2016 and 2020. According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all actively monitoring any developments with the situation. Although Bayern would not consider any cut-price fees if they saw the value in keeping Sané until 2025, three of the Premier League’s big-hitters recognise the opportunity that may arise. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of his compatriot and allegedly views him as a potential alternative to Mohamed Salah, who is again attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé is still hemming and hawing on his future plans:

Kylian Mbappé’s representatives have reached an agreement in principle over a free transfer to Real Madrid but the French forward still wants to hear Paris Saint-Germain’s final pitch before making a decision on his future.

Mbappé, of course, still has plenty of time to get it all straightened out, but the saga must be exhausting for PSG fans.

Bayern Munich has a quick turnaround after its 1-0 loss at the hands of Werder Bremen.

The Bavarians are in desperate need of a victory after dropping points over the weekend and it would seem — on the surface — that Union Berlin would be the perfect opponent. Sitting in 15th place Union Berlin has been a mess for most of the season, but is unbeaten (win over FC Köln, draw with SC Freiburg) in its last two games.

The Iron Ones were supposed to play Mainz 05 last weekend, but weather conditions postponed that match-up, which probably leaves them fresh to face the Bavarians. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s loss to Werder Bremen, the state of team under Thomas Tuchel, and why things could be falling apart.

A prediction on the match.

For Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was happy to win his first trophy at Inter Milan — the Supercoppa Italiana;

A first trophy in Nerazzurri colours for Benjamin Pavard, who set up Lautaro for the goal that won Inter the Supercoppa Italiana for the eighth time. Both the French defender and Stefan de Vrij gave their post-match thoughts from Riyadh: “I’m delighted because I came here to win trophies, and I’m happy with how we performed in this final. We’ve experienced many emotions this evening, and now we’ll push towards our next objective. Seeing so many fans here was wonderful, and this victory is also for them. We must bring more trophies to Milano.” — Benjamin Pavard

It is a shame that Pavard wanted to leave last summer. His versatility and solid play has been missed in Bavaria.

At one point, Ousmane Diomande was linked to Bayern Munich, but now it looks like Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are said to be taking a look at the Sporting Lisbon defender:

Sporting CP centre-back duo Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio are being followed by Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The pair are expected to leave in the summer transfer window.

That was shameful, and it’s only going to get worse. Bayern Munich just lost to Werder Bremen for the first time since 2008, and you really cannot blame anyone except Thomas Tuchel. People will argue against this, but at this point there’s nothing to argue against. The coach has his team playing some of the most diabolical football possible right now, and the results aren’t even what they used to be. This gives us plenty to talk about on the podcast, but we’re not happy about it.

In this episode, INNN tackles the following:

The lineup: Why bench Thomas Müller AGAIN?

The return of the U-shaped system.

Harry Kane is not playing like a striker and that has consequences for everybody.

Jamal Musiala is wasted in this system.

Leroy Sané is not playing better on the left and Tuchel is causing havoc by letting him.

A mini-rant about Müller which you’ve probably heard before, but it needs repeating.

The midfield doesn’t work and here’s why.

What does Guerreiro even DO?

How Alphonso Davies has been made redundant by the current Bayern system.

Dayot Upamecano has too many responsibilities and that’s a problem.

A question for the board and their failures — why is Konrad Laimer the starting RB?

Why doesn’t the board want to invest in the squad?

Why shouldn’t the board sack Tuchel? It would be in the team’s best interest.

Who might take over — a shortlist.

A final word and outro, plus a short preview of the Union Berlin game.

Eintracht Frankfurt is getting serious in its pursuit of Lucas Bergvall. Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Inter Milan are also interested in the Swede:

Bild reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up their efforts in their attempt to sign Djurgårdens IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall. As negotiations over a transfer fee continue with Djurgardens, Frankfurt have reportedly laid out a plan to Bergvall and his family on how he would develop at the club. Frankfurt can point to Bergvall’s compatriot Hugo Larsson who only joined Frankfurt in the summer but has immediately become a key piece in their squad. Bergvall must decide whether he will join Frankfurt in the winter or move to a bigger club in the summer with Barcelona, Manchester United and Inter Milan all being linked with the 17-year-old.

Bayern Munich announced that it signed goalkeeper Lukas Schneller to a contract extension:

FC Bayern has extended the contract with amateur goalkeeper Lukas Schneller early. The 22-year-old signed a new contract with the German record champions until June 2026 and will be loaned to SC Freiburg until the end of the 2023/24 season. He is supposed to gain match practice in the 3rd league while representing the Breisgauer team. Jochen Sauer, Director of Young Talent Development: “We are pleased that we have extended the contract with Lukas until 2026. In the autumn, after a long period of suffering, he fought his way back into goal with our amateurs and has now been given the opportunity to gain further important experience in the professional sector. We wish him much success in Freiburg for the coming months and many appearances in the 3rd league.” Schneller moved from TSV Moosach to the German record champions’ youth team in 2012 and has since progressed through all of FC Bayern’s youth teams. In the current season, the goalkeeper celebrated his comeback for the FC Bayern Amateure after a two-year injury break and appeared in six games.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

After a lot of speculation, it looks like Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is headed to West Ham United:

Bayern Munich is reeling after a 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen, but that does not mean that the Bavarians are dead in the water on short rest against a fresh Union Berlin side...does it?

It would be easy to think that Bayern Munich is going to scuffle its way through another match, but after suffering hu,bling defeats, great teams tend to respond. For as flawed as it might seem at times, this Bayern Munich is still great.

And yes, not everything appears to be perfect. Not every relationship appears to be, well, in tact...but Bayern Munich’s roster is littered with some of the best players on Earth and that accounts for something at a time like this.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin