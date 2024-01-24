Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on Leroy Sané’s favored wing

Leroy Sané has exploded into superstar status in his fourth Bayern Munich season, and it has come with a switch back to the left wing in Thomas Tuchel’s setup — that is, usually.

Sometimes, of course, Sané finds himself still deployed on the right, where he can invert onto his favored left foot. So what gives? Tuchel explained this week at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

The key: Bayern’s other starting winger, Kingsley Coman.

“Yes it has a bit to do with that because Kingsley on the right acts almost as a wing-back defensively off the ball,” said Tuchel in comments captured by @iMiaSanMia. “Leroy had by far his best season with Manchester City on the left wing. In my opinion, he can get into the box more from there. We really like him there at the moment. But both are an option. We’ve got both options and can also change it depending on the game and opponent.”

So there you have it. After starting on the right under Hansi Flick, shifting to the left under Julian Nagelsmann but eventually moving back right to accommodate Sadio Mané, now Sané finds himself back on the left. But, similar to last season, every opponent calls for a slightly different gameplan.