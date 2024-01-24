The Bundesliga all-time XI further proves Bayern Munich’s supremacy

Since the creation of the Bundesliga in 1962, many greats of the game have graced the league with their appearances and other footballing exploits which helped the league keep up with the bigger leagues like the Football League (later the Premier League) and La Liga. The Bundesliga’s official website then released an official line-up of the best players that played in the league and all but one player, maybe two, played for Bayern Munich.

The lineup is a 3-4-3 with Manuel Neuer in goal; Philipp Lahm, Franz Beckenbauer (who recently passed away), and Mats Hummels (now at Borussia Dortmund) in defence; Franck Ribery, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Müller, and Arjen Robben in midfield, and; Robert Lewandowski, Gerd Müller, and Miroslav Klose in attack.

Hummels was a Bayern product while Klose played for the Bavarians in the 2000s-2010s. This is technically an all-time Bayern XI which is further proof of Bayern’s dominance in Germany.