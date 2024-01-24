Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel has some lofty ambitions this season

Mathys Tel seemingly has the determination and hunger of a Bayern Munich player. He scored winning goals for Bayern in some important games this season such as a 4-3 victory over Manchester United and a 1-2 victory over FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League group stages. He has explosive speed and his maturity regarding his position is well beyond most players his age.

He saw less and less game time as the team came close to the winter break unfortunately although very few of Thomas Tuchel’s decisions seem surprising anymore. Tel is one for the future nonetheless and will perhaps step into Harry Kane’s (and Robert Lewandowski’s) shoes some day. That does not mean that Tel is waiting to show his qualities though. In a recent interview with Bayern’s Kids Club members, he announced his high expectations for himself this season:

• What are your goals for the season?



Tel: "I want to score 15 goals and give 5 assists and then of course win all titles for the fans" pic.twitter.com/9JYZBjpKcj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 8, 2023

A player who wants to score goals, create chances for others and wants to win titles indeed has the right mentality to succeed.