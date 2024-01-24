Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Gamethread and Live Blog

As recently as last season, this game would have been a major fixture on the Bundesliga calendar. However Union Berlin have collapsed this season, leading to their current position near the bottom of the league table. For Bayern Munich this game is a do-or-die moment, because losing here would open up a vast seven point gap at the top of the table.

Thomas Tuchel needs a win, ideally one where his team dominates from minute 1. To that end, he has almost a full squad available. Aside from Noussair Mazraoui and Kim Min-jae, there are no major absentees — that means the likes of Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, and co. will all be able to play. Will that be enough? It wasn’t enough against Werder. Maybe the coach will show us a different approach.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 8:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

