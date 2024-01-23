Report: Newcastle United rejects Bayern Munich’s bid for Kieran Trippier

Maybe there was not a breakthrough afterall.

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle United has rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for right-back Kieran Trippier.

If true (and there is no reason to think that it is false), this would be another — at least temporary — setback for the Bavarians during this transfer window:

Newcastle United have rejected latest bid from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier. Proposal was for permanent transfer worth €15m. #NUFC have been adamant right-back is staying + 33yo will respect their decision but #FCBayern keep pushing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/MvHwG24GoB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2024

It is a little shocking that Bayern Munich bid €15 million for a 33-year-old right-back, but it does show how desperate the club is to add depth at the position. Trippier is experienced and could not only add depth to the roster spot, but also could potentially usurp the starting position from Noussair Mazraoui, whose hold on the spot has been tenuous at times this season.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph thinks that Bayern Munich will come back to the negotiating table one more time:

As revealed by @TeleFootball and @TheAthleticFC on Sunday. Kieran Trippier is not for sale. Bayern Munich are trying big club flex with a 2nd bid they knew would be rejected in hope it would unsettle player enough to push for move. He told #nufc over weekend he wants to stay — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 23, 2024

I’m fully expecting there to be a third very public bid before the close of the window! If they get above £20m I reckon they’ve got a chance — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 23, 2024

As of now, Konrad Laimer will continue to hold down the fort at right-back until Mazraoui returns from international duty with Morocco.

A telling part of this pursuit is Bayern Munich’s willingness to give Trippier a permanent contract. With Josip Stanišić due to come back from his loan at Bayer Leverkusen after this season, the pursuit of Trippier and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele might be giving a hint on what Bayern Munich thinks of Stanišić’s prospects long-term.