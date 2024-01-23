 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Newcastle United rejects Bayern Munich’s bid for Kieran Trippier

Back to the drawing board?

By CSmith1919
Chelsea v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Quarter Final Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Maybe there was not a breakthrough afterall.

According to a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle United has rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for right-back Kieran Trippier.

If true (and there is no reason to think that it is false), this would be another — at least temporary — setback for the Bavarians during this transfer window:

It is a little shocking that Bayern Munich bid €15 million for a 33-year-old right-back, but it does show how desperate the club is to add depth at the position. Trippier is experienced and could not only add depth to the roster spot, but also could potentially usurp the starting position from Noussair Mazraoui, whose hold on the spot has been tenuous at times this season.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph thinks that Bayern Munich will come back to the negotiating table one more time:

As of now, Konrad Laimer will continue to hold down the fort at right-back until Mazraoui returns from international duty with Morocco.

A telling part of this pursuit is Bayern Munich’s willingness to give Trippier a permanent contract. With Josip Stanišić due to come back from his loan at Bayer Leverkusen after this season, the pursuit of Trippier and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele might be giving a hint on what Bayern Munich thinks of Stanišić’s prospects long-term.

