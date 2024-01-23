Report: Thomas Tuchel no longer safe at Bayern Munich

According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich are finally starting to have real doubts about Thomas Tuchel. The coach has received serious backlash after the team’s lackluster performance against Werder Bremen, with club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen making public comments criticizing the team’s play. For now, Tuchel’s job remains safe, but only because of Uli Hoeneß.

Hoeneß also has growing doubts about the coach, but he wants more stability at the club and does not want Bayern Munich to have a revolving door of coaches going in and out every season. After sacking Nagelsmann, it seems that the club execs have lost the appetite for coaching change.

However, if results continue to be poor, that could change. In our most recent flagship podcast episode, we covered the reasons why Tuchel needs to be sacked as soon as possible for Bayern Munich to save its season. You can listen to it below or directly on Spotify.

If the folks on the Bayern board of directors start thinking the same things that were outlined above, then Thomas Tuchel could end up in serious trouble. No coach is ever truly safe at Bayern, no matter what their pedigree. This week’s Union Berlin game, therefore, will be crucial. If, for some reason, Bayern fail to win — the coach’s position could quickly become untenable.