Salary demands will determine future for Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich; Real Madrid prepping swap offer?

A report on Monday stated that Bayern Munich was closely monitoring the performances of Alphonso Davies, as the two parties inch toward the next round of contract negotiations.

For the first time, it appears that the club might have some measure of doubt about the Canadian star’s development and focus. According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has a limit in mind on what it will spend for the left-back:

Talks between Alphonso Davies and Bayern bosses are expected to resume in the coming months. Bayern want to extend Davies’ contract, but not at any price. If the Canadian exaggerates with his demands and asks for €13-14m per year, he would be sold — that has already been decided internally.

Altschäffl went on to explain that Real Madrid, the club who Davies has been mostly linked to, could offer a swap proposal involving Rafa Marin:

Real Madrid are planning to include Rafa Marín (21/center-back/left-back) in a potential deal for Alphonso Davies. Marín is currently on loan at Alavés and could be interesting for Bayern since they’re looking for reinforcements at the back.

The Davies situation has risen to the forefront of media discussion and head coach Thomas Tuchel address Davies’ status on the squad at his press conference earlier today.

“Phonzy is a very nice and sensitive guy, which is why the situation also inhibits him to a certain extent. He always has games and phases where he plays really well. Over a longer period of time, he perhaps lacks a bit of confidence,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He can make a difference on the left side thanks to his speed. We’re working on making sure he doesn’t shy away. He’s important off the ball, and the next step could be to step up his tackling. We know his potential and that he’s a good guy.”

Aside of Real Madrid, Davies has been linked to Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City.