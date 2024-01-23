Has there been a “breakthrough” in talks between Bayern Munich and Newcastle United for Kieran Trippier?

According to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there has been a “breakthrough” in talks between Bayern Munich and Newcastle United for right-back Kieran Trippier.

This comes just a day after reports circulated in England that Trippier was going to stay put:

There was a breakthrough in the negotiations for Kieran Trippier. Bayern bosses are now very optimistic they will be able to complete the deal. A final decision will be made today as Bayern are pushing.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope provided an update on Monday that painted a bleak picture for Bayern Munich:

❌ Understand Newcastle have rejected a loan approach AND permanent approach from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier over the weekend



⚫️ Stance remains that he will not be sold this window #nufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 22, 2024

However, @iMiaSanMia did capture a report later from the Daily Mail stating that the Bavarians were not giving up on Trippier:

Bayern are expected to have another go at tempting Newcastle United to sell Kieran Trippier before the week is out. The German club are aware that Newcastle are at their financial fair play limit and are seeking to take advantage. Newcastle have already rejected a loan and a ‘lowball offer’ from Bayern for the defender, who is keen on the move but won’t force his way out.

It appears that the persistence — and probably an improved offer — might have pushed the two sides to talk once more.

Stay tuned...

