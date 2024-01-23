Corporate shake-up: Marco Neppe to leave Bayern Munich per reports

According to multiple reports, Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe is set to leave the club.

Neppe, whose role diminished after former CEO Oliver Kahn and ex-sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were sacked at the end of last season, continued to have less responsibility after Christoph Freund was hired and Thomas Tuchel had a louder voice in personnel planning.

With Max Eberl set to join the club soon, Neppe’s career path appeared to hit a wall in Bavaria:

Marco Neppe leaves FC Bayern with immediate effect. Decision has been made as director will part ways with the club after 10 years.



He was key to help on deals like Kane, Kim Min-Jae, de Ligt — but also in the scouting process for Davies, Musiala and more talents. pic.twitter.com/d0C847dEFh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2024

Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl offered additional reporting on the situation:

According to SPORT BILD information, there is now a farewell in the management team: Technical director Marco Neppe (37) will be leaving the club. Discussions about terminating the contract are currently underway.

Per Tz’s Philipp Kessler, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have been critical of Neppe:

Schon im turbulenten Finish des Sommer-Transferfensters war Marco Neppe außen vor. Uli Hoeneß und Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sollen ihn schon länger kritisch gesehen haben. https://t.co/tGpHbX41nj — Philipp Kessler (@kessler_philipp) January 23, 2024

Marco Neppe was already left out in the turbulent end of the summer transfer window. Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are said to have been critical of him for a long time.

Finally, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg offered his information on the matter as well:

According to information from Sky, Marco Neppe is facing termination of his long-term contract at FC Bayern. Amicable discussions with those responsible for the German record champions are already underway. According to information from Sky, the former third division professional, who was born in Offenbach am Main, had less and less decision-making power in this winter transfer window. Sportsing director Christoph Freund took care of the transfer of Eric Dier. Neppe and Bayern have continued to work together professionally in recent weeks despite the impending exit, even though the separation had become apparent. With Neppe’s departure, Freund’s transfer responsibility is now increasing. Dreesen is also involved in negotiations with players from the current squad and possible new additions. Max Eberl will join as the new sports director from March at the latest, as Sky exclusively reported on January 15th. Eberl will then become Freund’s superior, and Neppe will no longer be at Bayern.

Eberl’s date to start with Bayern Munich has not been formally announced, but it is expected to have in the coming weeks.