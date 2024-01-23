Report: Alphonso Davies under scrutiny at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has has an up-and-down season with some real highlights and also some lowlights.

On Sunday, Davies was beaten by Werder Bremen’s Mitchell Weiser for the game-winning goal during his team’s 1-0 loss to the River Islanders. Davies was later removed from the match in the 65th minute — a rare early substitution for the Canadian star.

Most pundits — and some some statistical analyses — would point to Davies actually having a solid showing against Werder Bremen, but the 23-year-old still took the early hook and took on some criticism for how he was beat by Weiser.

At times, Davies has struggled with his positioning, his ability (or willingness) to track back, and the amount of times that he loses possession. All of that, plus the rampant rumors that he could be moving to Real Madrid, have him under close scrutiny at Bayern Munich per a report form Tz journalists Philip Kessler and Hanna Raif:

Particularly criticized: The defense of the German record champions. Alphonso Davies (23) in particular had a terrible day. The left-back had big problems with Bremen’s right-back Mitchell Weiser (29). The ex-Bayern player regularly led the way for the Canadian, as was the case in the 0-1 lead in the 59th minute. As Tz learned, Davies’ performance has been viewed critically in FC Bayern’s management team for months. Internally it is suspected that the long-running speculation about a move to Real Madrid is influencing him. The Royals want to sign Davies in the summer. Talks about extending his contract with FC Bayern, which expires in 2025, have been stalled since last spring.

Aside of Real Madrid, Chelsea FC is also interested in Davies, which could be complicating his situation further. Moreover, Manchester City and Liverpool FC have both also been tied to a move for Davies.

The Canadian does need to improve parts of his game and any distraction could be taking him away from truly raising his level of play. Is he letting the rumors or any work going on behind-the-scenes get to him?

Probably not, but that does not mean he is always lasered in on his career. Davies’ unique style and skill-set allowed him to overcome some of those aforementioned deficiencies on occasion earlier in his career, but not now.

There has not been marked improvements in those areas for Davies which can either be attributed to a lack of guidance and coaching...or a lack of desire to make those improvements from Davies himself.

Whatever the case, Bayern Munich appears to be putting the left-back on notice moving forward.