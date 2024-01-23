As Bayern Munich acknowledges hunt for right-back, Nordi Mukiele transfer is still alive

The January transfer window is almost over and Bayern Munich has added one player — former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier. Knowing that his team has been linked to many players of late, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the team’s rumored hunt for a right-back.

“We always look for the whole package — young, good-looking and successful,” Tuchel said with a laugh (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “But the situation is tricky. Of course, other clubs have the same goals as us. That’s why the winter transfer window is a bit more complicated than the summer transfer window.

“I won’t talk about names because I wouldn’t want others to talk about our players too. The positions we want to strengthen are clearly defined, but even if nothing happens, we will not deviate from our goals and will still try to achieve them with the current squad. If we have the chance to do something and are convinced that it would help the team, like with Eric (Dier), we’ll do it.”

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian also commented on the hunt for a right-back.

“You know that we are working on one or two players. But we won’t do anything stupid or unreasonable. If we manage to find one, we’ll get him. And if not, then not,” Dreesen told Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Hau’s colleague, Florian Plettenberg, provided updated information on one of Bayern Munich’s right-back targets — Paris Saint-Germain star Nordi Mukiele:

Nordi #Mukiele still aims for FC Bayern and is confident the transfer will happen in the next days! ➡️ #PSG has informed the player that certain conditions allow him to move ➡️ Bayern still in negotiations with Paris to make the loan deal happen… ⚠️ Nevertheless, time is running out, there’s no breakthrough yet, and that’s why Bayern is concurrently in talks with Newcastle regarding Kieran #Trippier ✔️ @SkySportDE

Time is ticking...if Bayern Munich and PSG are to reach an accord, talks had better start ramping up.