Bavarian Loan Works: More movement among Bayern Munich loanees and a reunion in the Netherlands

Bayern Munich had a tough week and some of their loanees faced similar and disappointing results. Stuttgart lost for the second week in a row, Wigan crashed out of the EFL Trophy, and PSV dropped points for the first time this season. The best result came from Stanišić who played the full 90 minutes in a win that put Leverkusen seven points ahead of his parent club.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started in goal again for Stuttgart as they looked to bounce back from last week’s loss when they traveled to take on Bochum. It was a fairly slow day for Nübel as he only faced one shot on goal. Unfortunately, he was unable to save that shot. Even more unfortunate, Nübel’s teammates weren’t able to score a single goal, and Stuttgart dropped their second straight game.

VfB Stuttgart will host RB Leipzig who sit one point behind them in the table.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started for the second match in row when Leverkusen took on RB Leipzig on the road. He played the full 90 minutes and contributed on both sides of the ball. He completed 91% of his passes and had a late shot that just missed over the bar. On defense, he had a clearance, an interception, and four recoveries. He also picked up a yellow card for a bad foul in the first half. As you probably know, Leverkusen won with a stoppage time goal for the second straight match. With Bayern’s loss, they remain seven points ahead at the top of the table.

Leverkusen will host 12th place Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman started for PSV against Utrecht on the road and played the full 90 minutes. He had had a shot in each half from outside the box from nearly-identical spots, which were saved in the relatively same spot on goal. He also helped out on defense with a headed clearance, three interceptions, and eight recoveries. After beating every team in the first half of the season, PSV started the second half of the campaign with a 1-1 draw.

Shameless note: This match featured a Bavarian Loan Works alum and fellow USMNT member — Taylor Booth — who now plays for Utrecht. In all, there four different US players in this match. Sergio Dest got the assist on the PSV goal and Ricardo Pepi made a late appearance for them as well.

PSV will look to get back to their winning ways when they take on Feyenoord on the road Wednesday in the KNVB Cup. They will also host Almere City FC in league play on Saturday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidović is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb returns to play on Tuesday at home against NK Lokomotiva. They will also travel to face NK Instra on Saturday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimović – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was on the bench for Frosinone’s 3-1 home win over Cagliari, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Frosinone will travel to face Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started and played 70 minutes in Elverberg’s home match against Hannover 96. He only had 31 touches and didn’t really contribute much to the match. He did not get a shot off, but had six passes into the final third, looking for an opportunity to set up a goal. He left shortly after Hannover equalized at 2-2, which is how the match ended.

Elversberg will travel north to face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the matchday squad for Magdeburg’s first match after the winter break. They beat Lee’s Wiesbaden 1-0 on a late goal.

Magdeburg will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started the match on the bench, but came onto the pitch in the 65th minute with the match still level at 0-0. In his short time in the game, he completed 91% of his passes, but did not get a shot off or create any realistic chances. Wiesbaden conceded a late winner and fell 1-0.

Wiesbaden will host Hertha BSC on Saturday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started the match on the bench and did not make it onto the pitch until the 85th minute when Schalke was already down 2-0 to HSV. He tried to help his team get back level. With just ten touches he had a shot and a chance created for his team to shoot. Unfortunately, wasn’t able to help and Schalke lost their first match of the calendar year.

Schalke will travel to face 1.FC Kaiserslautern on Friday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold was on the bench for most of the match, but played the final four minutes of KSC’s match against VfL Osnabrück. He was unable to really influence the match, but KSC went onto win 2-1.

KSC will travel to Hamburg to face HSV on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

FC 08 Homburg will return to action in March.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

The Austrian Bundesliga will return in mid-February.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Austria – 2. Liga

There are four players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, Lenn Jastremski, Benjamin Dibrani, and Barry Hepburn

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Lenn Jastremski – Grazer AK

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Barry Hepburn – DSV Leoben

Hepburn was recalled from the Scottish second division last week and is now on his way to the Austrian second division. He had three goals and one assist during his time in Scotland. He joins Leoben, who currently sits in seventh place.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 1-0 win away to Lausanne.

St. Gallen will host Lugano on Sunday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison was on the bench for Wigan’s EFL Trophy match, but did not play. Wigan fell 4-2 on penalties.

Morrison was also on the bench for Wigan’s return to league paly against Reading. He came onto the pitch in the 60th minute with Wigan already up 1-0. He was not able to influence the game much, but had two passes into the final third in the attack. Wigan was still able to hold on for the 1-0 win.

Wigan have two league home matches this week — on Tuesday against Wycombe and Stevenage on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are five players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

Four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga: Emilie Bragstad, Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Natalia Padilla, and Julia Landenberger.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen return to action on Friday when they travel to face Werder Bremen.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen return to action on Friday when they travel to face Werder Bremen.

Natalia Padilla– 1. FC Köln

Köln will play Eintracht Frankfurt on the road on Sunday in their return to action.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will face SC Freiburg on Saturday.

Sweden – Damallsvenskan

Momoko Tanikawa is the only player on loan to the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

Momoko Tanikawa – FC Rosengård

Rosengård will host SL Benifica on Thursday in the Champions League.