Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea to compete with Real Madrid for Alphonso Davies?; Bayern Munich, Arsenal, FC Barcelona vie for Lucas Bergvall; Manchester United to sell Casemiro; West Ham to bid on Victor Boniface; Newcastle eyeing Can Uzun; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who has been referenced in transfer rumors for weeks now, had a rough moment against Werder Bremen on Sunday with getting beat by Mitchell Weiser for the game-winning goal.

With Real Madrid heavily interested in the Canadian left-back, Davies will have an option should he decide he wants to leave Bavaria during the summer. There is, however, another club interested in the 23-year-old — Chelsea FC:

Chelsea have reportedly considering making a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are apparently weighing up an audacious move to lure Bayern Munich’s marauding full-back Alphonso Davies, with growing speculation over his future in Germany. The Blues have endured a very underwhelming first half of the season and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is keen to bring in reinforcements this month, but Chelsea’s budget will hinge on whether they can offload the fringe cast. As such, left-back has proven to be a problem area for Pochettino so far this season. While Ben Chilwell is their undisputed first-choice, the England international has endured consistent injury problems. He recently returned to action during the Blues’ 1-0 Premier League home victory against Fulham.

Davies is a weird case to examine. His talent his limitless, but his development has hit a roadblock. Is it a case where Bayern Munich is failing to help him improve or is Davies unwilling to fix the things within his game that are holding him back from reaching his full potential?

Bayern Munich could be competing with FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Arsenal FC for Djurgårdens IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall:

Arsenal will compete with Barcelona and Manchester United for Lucas Bergvall, with Bayern Munich making an offer to sign him. According to a report by SPORT, Lucas Bergvall is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions have submitted a bid worth €9 million to sign the 17-year-old. Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo has claimed that the Swede is a target for Arsenal. Barcelona and Manchester United are also keen on the Djurgardens IF prospect.

Bayern Munich has a quick turnaround after its 1-0 loss at the hands of Werder Bremen.

The Bavarians are in desperate need of a victory after dropping points over the weekend and it would seem — on the surface — that Union Berlin would be the perfect opponent. Sitting in 15th place Union Berlin has been a mess for most of the season, but is unbeaten (win over FC Köln, draw with SC Freiburg) in its last two games.

The Iron Ones were supposed to play Mainz 05 last weekend, but weather conditions postponed that match-up, which probably leaves them fresh to face the Bavarians. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s loss to Werder Bremen, the state of team under Thomas Tuchel, and why things could be falling apart.

A prediction on the match.

Last week, Bayern Munich was linked to FC Nürnberg attacker Can Uzun. Now, Newcastle United could swoop in to get the youngster:

Newcastle United have entered the race for an exciting 18-year-old striker who has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s elite. Newcastle have been looking to add some attacking reinforcements to their team and the recent news that Callum Wilson could be up for sale will only increase the need for a new striker. Journalist Florian Plettenberg is now claiming that Newcastle have sent scouts to watch over 18-year-old Nurnberg striker Can Uzun, but he’s also wanted by Bayern Munich. Uzun has been heavily impressing in the German second division this season where he has netted eight times in his 16 league appearances and is now wanted by some of the best in Europe. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are believed to have inquired about the teenager while Frankfurt, Brighton, Fulham, Sevilla and Villareal have also placed him on their lists of ones to watch.

Manchester United’s experiment with Casemiro might be over:

Manchester United consider it the best option to sell Casemiro at the end of the season, only two years after spending £60m in the Brazilian.

In addition, Foot Mercato is reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to convince Al Nassr to bring his old buddy to Saudi Arabia:

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumoured to have demanded that Al Nassr sign Casemiro if that is the case, having played with the midfield enforcer at Real Madrid.

That was shameful, and it’s only going to get worse. Bayern Munich just lost to Werder Bremen for the first time since 2008, and you really cannot blame anyone except Thomas Tuchel. People will argue against this, but at this point there’s nothing to argue against. The coach has his team playing some of the most diabolical football possible right now, and the results aren’t even what they used to be. This gives us plenty to talk about on the podcast, but we’re not happy about it.

In this episode, INNN tackles the following:

The lineup: Why bench Thomas Müller AGAIN?

The return of the U-shaped system.

Harry Kane is not playing like a striker and that has consequences for everybody.

Jamal Musiala is wasted in this system.

Leroy Sané is not playing better on the left and Tuchel is causing havoc by letting him.

A mini-rant about Müller which you’ve probably heard before, but it needs repeating.

The midfield doesn’t work and here’s why.

What does Guerreiro even DO?

How Alphonso Davies has been made redundant by the current Bayern system.

Dayot Upamecano has too many responsibilities and that’s a problem.

A question for the board and their failures — why is Konrad Laimer the starting RB?

Why doesn’t the board want to invest in the squad?

Why shouldn’t the board sack Tuchel? It would be in the team’s best interest.

Who might take over — a shortlist.

A final word and outro, plus a short preview of the Union Berlin game.

Take this for what it is worth because it is a rather vague report — at some point, Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele was going to make a move to AC MIlan, but failed a physical.

Does that mean anything in terms of Bayern Munich’s interest in the Frenchman? Probably not, but let’s take a look at the report for our own entertainment:

Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele reportedly failed a medical check with AC Milan in the past, and his move to Bayern Munich now looks likely to go ahead. According to a report from German magazine Kicker (via Fussball News), Mukiele had a medical at Milan which he did not pass, but they do not say when this happened and what sort of deal was supposedly in place. Considering Mukiele is destined to leave PSG this month having featured very little in 2023/24, and Milan are in serious need of new defenders, it is plausible that the medical took place in January. The move to Bayern is not quite in the bag for the former RB Leipzig defender as the two clubs are struggling to come to an agreement on the terms of the deal.

West Ham United could be ready to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Victor Boniface:

West Ham could break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Newcastle.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

Bayern Munich Frauen player Maximiliane Rall is leaving the club for the Chicago Red Stars:

Farewell to Maximiliane Rall: The defender is leaving FC Bayern Women at her own request. FC Bayern complied with the request for an early termination of the contract so that Rall can realize his dream of moving to the USA. The 30-year-old came to the reigning German champions from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2021 and played 60 games for FC Bayern. In the future, Rall will play for the Chicago Red Stars in the US National Women’s Soccer League.

In addition, Bayern Munich prospect Lucas Copado is also hitting the road: