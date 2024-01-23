Bayern Munich sporting director pleased with the club’s goalkeeper situation

On December 10, 2022, Bayern Munich was hit with the tragic news that Manuel Neuer fractured his leg and would be out of the squad for an extended period, with a real possibility that he would never return to the pitch. With only backup Sven Ulreich available, Bayern’s management team opted to rent the biannual thorn in Bayern’s side, Yann Sommer, for €9M from rival Gladbach.

Fast forward one year, and Bayern’s goalkeeping situation has become much more stable. Neuer is healthy, Ulreich is a reliable backup, Daniel Peretz was acquired over the summer, and loanee Alexander Nübel is thriving at third-place Stuttgart.

In an interview with Sport1, Bayern’s sporting director Christopher Freund expressed his satisfaction with the club’s hierarchy between the pipes.

Freund on Peretz and Nübel's future after Neuer and Ulreich's renewals: "After Manu's comeback, we immediately saw that he can still help the team in the future. Sven is the perfect backup. As a sporting director, you also have to think long-term. We'll see how Daniel Peretz will… pic.twitter.com/nEwppMlfbq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 10, 2023

Freund on Peretz and Nübel’s future after Neuer and Ulreich’s renewals: “After Manu’s comeback, we immediately saw that he can still help the team in the future. Sven is the perfect backup. As a sporting director, you also have to think long-term. We’ll see how Daniel Peretz will develop in the next 1-2 years and what’s the best for him. Alex Nübel is doing a great job in Stuttgart, we’re happy with that” [@SPORT1_Dopa]

Neuer is still playing at a world class level but Father Time is undefeated, especially when it applies to the sports world. In the interim, Bayern is well positioned to have an elite keeper roaming the box for many years to come.