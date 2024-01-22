Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich has a quick turnaround after its 1-0 loss at the hands of Werder Bremen.

The Bavarians are in desperate need of a victory after dropping points over the weekend and it would seem — on the surface — that Union Berlin would be the perfect opponent. Sitting in 15th place Union Berlin has been a mess for most of the season, but is unbeaten (win over FC Köln, draw with SC Freiburg) in its last two games.

The Iron Ones were supposed to play Mainz 05 last weekend, but weather conditions postponed that match-up, which probably leaves them fresh to face the Bavarians. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s loss to Werder Bremen, the state of team under Thomas Tuchel, and why things could be falling apart.

A prediction on the match.

