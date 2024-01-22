Thomas Tuchel won’t pin lack of “positive energy” on Leroy Sané after Bayern Munich loss

There was a moment in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday that exemplified where the team’s mentality is currently at.

In the 64th minute, head coach Thomas Tuchel made three substitutions and when Thomas Müller entered the match to relay the tactical adjustments that the coach wanted, Leroy Sané became visibly irritated.

It was a bad scene in a game full of bad scenes.

Tuchel shed more light into the situation, but did not want that short period to be an indictment of Sané’s character or the team’s mentality.

“Overall, we didn’t generate a lot of positive energy today. We don’t want to pin it on Leroy, on the ten seconds there where he expressed his displeasure,” Tuchel told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Positive energy...urgency...offense...there was a lot that was not generated against Werder Bremen. Tuchel will now have to pick up the pieces and attempt to turn things around against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich have lost and it’s time for Tuchel’s reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!