 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Anyone fancy a RANT? We have one! Thomas Tuchel needs to go and our newest podcast episode explains why. Listen to it NOW!

Filed under:

Thomas Tuchel won’t pin lack of “positive energy” on Leroy Sané after Bayern Munich loss

The coach is going out of his way to protect one of his made men.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

There was a moment in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Sunday that exemplified where the team’s mentality is currently at.

In the 64th minute, head coach Thomas Tuchel made three substitutions and when Thomas Müller entered the match to relay the tactical adjustments that the coach wanted, Leroy Sané became visibly irritated.

It was a bad scene in a game full of bad scenes.

Tuchel shed more light into the situation, but did not want that short period to be an indictment of Sané’s character or the team’s mentality.

“Overall, we didn’t generate a lot of positive energy today. We don’t want to pin it on Leroy, on the ten seconds there where he expressed his displeasure,” Tuchel told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Positive energy...urgency...offense...there was a lot that was not generated against Werder Bremen. Tuchel will now have to pick up the pieces and attempt to turn things around against Union Berlin on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich have lost and it’s time for Tuchel’s reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 24 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works