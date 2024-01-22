Report: Leon Goretzka frustrated with situation at Bayern Munich

After a strong Hinrunde, it was assumed that Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka would retain his starting role and help lead the team into what will surely be a treacherous second half of the season.

That line of thinking would prove to be wrong as head coach Thomas Tuchel has opted to inexplicably leave the Germany international on the bench in favor of Raphaël Guerreiro. Unlike the Hoffenheim match, Bayern Munich dropped a 1-0 decision to lowly Werder Bremen, which has opened the coach up to criticism.

The situation might be coming to a head as Goretzka is now frustrated per a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Leon Goretzka was asked for a statement after yesterday’s game, he just replied: “Not today, sorry.” Goretzka is visibly frustrated with his situation. Tuchel’s decisions against him are becoming increasingly incomprehensible - not only because Guerreiro was recently unable to justify his starting spot in midfield, but also because Goretzka was on the way up in recent months after a disappointing second half of last season. Nevertheless, the German international could start against Union on Wednesday after his cameo yesterday. In addition, Guerreiro might be needed at left back if Tuchel decides to drop Alphonso Davies on Wednesday following his weak performance against Bremen.

In how he is handling Goretzka, who is very popular in the locker room, Tuchel is playing with fire. Not only are some of his decisions not working on the pitch, but he is putting his relationship with the squad at risk.

How the coach handles the next few games could be key for determining where this team is headed.

Bayern Munich have lost and it's time for Tuchel's reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast.

