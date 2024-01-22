After Werder Bremen defeat, Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer laments lack of execution

After Bayern Munich’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, Konrad Laimer was not happy with the team’s effort.

In short, Laimer indicated that his squad did not execute much — if any — of what it worked on during last week’s training camp.

“We’ve had more than a week to work on what we want. We do that well and then you can see almost nothing of it today. That’s not possible, you can’t win a Bundesliga game like that,” Laimer told Sport Bild’s Nico Linner. “We have enough quality to win every game that comes our way, but we also have to be there for 90 minutes when the whistle blows and not play like that and think ‘We’ll win it anyway because we’re better individually’.”

Per Sofascore.com, Laimer was the highest rated player for the Bavarians (for whatever it is worth). Statistically, Laimer was solid as he completed 91 of his 94 passess (97%), had two interceptions, five tackles, won six of his seven ground duels, had three key passes, and only lost possession six times over the course of the match.

Statistically speaking, Laimer was not the problem against Werder Bremen. However, that has not stopped the club from actively seeking out a right-back to bump him back to the bench. Despite all of that, what the Austrian said does ring true — Bayern Munich cannot just show up and think it will win based on its star power.

Werder Bremen certainly proved that on Sunday.

