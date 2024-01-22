Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt just wants to stay healthy

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt had a very frustrating start to his season given the multiple injuries that he has suffered through and the spot outside of Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI that he often found himself in.

The Dutchman thinks that everything will take care of itself if he just stays healthy.

“What I’m most happy about is that — although I’m not completely pain-free — I can move around freely on the pitch again. That was a long time ago,” De Ligt told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Every player’s goal is to be in the starting lineup. For now the most important thing is to train well every day and stay injury-free.”

De Ligt’s uncertain status under Tuchel now has his name being bandied about in the transfer rumor mill. As of now, Manchester United seems to be the most interested in De Ligt, but a strong second half of the season could go a long way in keeping the 24-year-old in Munich for next season.

