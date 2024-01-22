Mitchell Weiser back to Bayern Munich? Not if Ole Werner has anything to say about it

The unquestioned star of Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich was Mitchell Weiser, a former prospect on the campus of the Bavarians.

On the game’s most important play, Weiser out-muscled Alphonso Davies, worked toward the net and ripped a worldie that beat Manuel Neuer for the game’s only goal. Knowing that Bayern Munich’s name has been mentioned in transfer rumors for several right-backs, Werder Bremen coach Ole Werner was asked (mostly tongue-in-cheek) if he was worried about Bayern Munich taking a run at Weiser.

Werner, of course, had a nice retort.

“Mitch had an incredibly strong performance today both offensively and defensively. He’s a difference maker. We’re very happy to have such a footballer in Bremen and hope we can keep him in Bremen. His situation is known,” Werner said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Weiser, of course, was very solid on the day aside of his goal, but maybe Bayern Munich should really be looking at Werner, who also masterminded Holstein Kiel’s DFB-Pokal upset of the Bavarians in 2021.

Bayern Munich have lost and it’s time for Tuchel’s reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!