Mitchell Weiser back to Bayern Munich? Not if Ole Werner has anything to say about it

A return trip to Bayern Munich?

FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The unquestioned star of Werder Bremen’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich was Mitchell Weiser, a former prospect on the campus of the Bavarians.

On the game’s most important play, Weiser out-muscled Alphonso Davies, worked toward the net and ripped a worldie that beat Manuel Neuer for the game’s only goal. Knowing that Bayern Munich’s name has been mentioned in transfer rumors for several right-backs, Werder Bremen coach Ole Werner was asked (mostly tongue-in-cheek) if he was worried about Bayern Munich taking a run at Weiser.

Werner, of course, had a nice retort.

“Mitch had an incredibly strong performance today both offensively and defensively. He’s a difference maker. We’re very happy to have such a footballer in Bremen and hope we can keep him in Bremen. His situation is known,” Werner said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Weiser, of course, was very solid on the day aside of his goal, but maybe Bayern Munich should really be looking at Werner, who also masterminded Holstein Kiel’s DFB-Pokal upset of the Bavarians in 2021.

