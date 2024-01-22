“We have to look at ourselves” — Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer laments loss to Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was not thrilled with his team’s performance during a 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Unable to generate a goal, Neuer thought the squad was too complacent and lacked urgency early in the match.

“We created chances in the last 25 minutes and deserved a goal. However, we woke up too late. That’s how we should have started. We’re aware of the seriousness of the situation and we know that Leverkusen are on a run. We have to look at ourselves and win our games. We know that we have to perform differently on Wednesday, show a different face and bring our quality to the pitch,” Neuer told FCBayern.com.

That last 25 minutes of pressure that Neuer referenced did occur after coach Thomas Tuchel brought on subs. Whether it was fatigue, poor preparation, just an “off game” or whatever...Bayern Munich did not look good as a team.

The defense was not altogether bad by any means, but the midfield and attack struggled.

Now, the Bavarians have a growing hole to climb out of in the league. Will the team be able to rebound on short notice against Union Berlin?

Fans will find out in just a few days.

Bayern Munich have lost and it’s time for Tuchel’s reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!