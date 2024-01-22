Lothar Matthäus says Bayern Munich players can’t understand why Thomas Tuchel won’t start Leon Goretzka

One of the bizarre decisions made before Bayern Munich dropped a 1-0 decision to Werder Bremen was for head coach Thomas Tuchel to — once again — start Raphaël Guerreiro over Leon Goretzka in the central midfield.

Goretzka, who had a very good Hinrunde, appears to be back in Tuchel’s doghouse.

“The fact that Leon Goretzka didn’t start again isn’t good for the atmosphere. The players can’t understand this decision against Goretzka either,” Matthäus said during an appearance on Sky 90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Goretzka is held in high esteem within the team, has a lot of friends in the team and has been there long enough. He is a mentality player who brings exactly what no one else in this team has, especially in games like this. The huge strength that he brings going from outside to inside the penalty box, the running lanes he takes, the duels he leads and the personality that he brings onto the pitch. FC Bayern was missing a driver in midfield against Bremen.”

Tuchel has seemed to have a dislike for Goretzka since taking over last season, but that personal preference for Guerreiro could be a part of what is starting to be a wedge driven between the coach and the team.

