Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not concerned with Leroy Sané’s on-field histrionics

When Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel made three substitutions starting in the 64th minute, star winger Leroy Sané, who stayed on, was visibly annoyed.

Sané’s facial expression reeked of confusion and anger as teammate Thomas Müller detailed the new setup that Bayern Munich would be using to close out the game.

Trailing 1-0 at the time, it was neither the time nor the place for on-field petulance. While it ultimately was not a massive deal and surely did not cost Bayern Munich the game, it did warrant enough attention from reporters to ask Tuchel about it after the match.

“I don’t think too much of that because I know him. And because I know that he always needs a minute or two to digest things that he doesn’t like 100 percent,” Tuchel said after the match (as captured by Tz). “Leroy was frustrated because he wanted to play differently, but that’s not the biggest drama.”

Tuchel is correct, it was not the worst thing that happened in the game. However, Sané has now hit a bit of a downturn in his performances. Surely, the Germany international is frustrated with the team’s play and probably also with himself. Hopefully, this does not signify that the winger has lost confidence.

The last thing anyone needs at this point is on-field unraveling, though. Considered to be one of “Tuchel’s guys” Sané not being happy with the coach’s decisions — and then publicly showing it — could be something to monitor if frustrations start to boil over on a larger scale within the locker room.

