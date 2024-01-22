After loss to Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich is stagnating and it’s Thomas Tuchel’s job to find a solution

The start of the Rückrunde has not gone well for Bayern Munich. Despite getting off on the right foot against Hoffenheim, the Bavarians played poorly at times in their 3-0 victory.

This time around a bad performance has led to a bad result as Werder Bremen stopped the Bavarians from scoring as they marched to a 1-0 win in Munich.

Even Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that the team’s level of performance this season has been a persisting issue noting that, “The game against Hoffenheim wasn’t a brilliant performance either.”

Speaking more about the defeat to Bremen, Tuchel emphasized that his team did too little, too late.

“For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. In the last 20 minutes I realized that we wanted to win. We were too static in the first half, lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and the duels were too sloppy. It was a deserved defeat because 20 minutes is simply not enough,” Tuchel said (as captured by Tz)

The Bayern coach sometimes blames his players, but also recognizes that it is ultimately his job to find a solution to the team’s issues. While commenting on the lackadaisical effort put forward by the team, Tuchel seemed exasperated.

“We played as if we were 10 points ahead in the table and had a Champions League game on Tuesday. But with the results of Leverkusen, we have to show a different face. We wanted to start very aggressively and set an example straight away, but we didn’t manage to do that at any stage. We shouldn’t blame the team, but we have to find solutions, I have to find solutions. This is not our ambition,” said Tuchel told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s pointless to look at Leverkusen. We had [the match] in our own hands. And Leverkusen deserved to win yesterday. We will try to do better on Wednesday and Saturday.”

This matchday could prove to be the point turning point for Leverkusen as they gain further ground on Bayern, but who will lift the Meisterschale come the end of the season? Let us know what you think about the title race in the comments below!

