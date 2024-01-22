Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich left searching for answers after Werder Bremen debacle

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich was one of the club's many unhappy figures after dropping a 1-0 home defeat to Werder Bremen.

“I don’t think the defeat was deserved, but you could tell that Bremen were hungrier [for the win] than we were. And that must not happen to us at this stage of the season. You don’t get the feeling that we know what was at stake,” Kimmich told Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kimmich spoke plainly and to the point, but it is obvious he is frustrated with whatever is going on with the team, and likely with his own situation. Subbed out in the 64th minute for Thomas Müller in a move that signified that Tuchel was going to try and scratch out a goal, the move was also a message to Kimmich.

Once untouchable, the midfielder is not a favorite of Tuchel and the situation is probably going to eventually come to a head.

More than anything, though, the team scuffled once more against an inferior opponent. The players certainly share some blame, but the coaching staff has to figure out how to get the players to perform as well.

