Bayern Munich collects two unwanted records in defeat to Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich has accumulated a second loss in the current Bundesliga season, this time at the hands of Werder Bremen. A poor performance isn’t the the only disappointing takeaway from the match, however, as this is the first time Bayern has been beaten by Bremen since 2008 (via @iMiaSanMia).

Additionally, this stands as the first time Bayern have failed to score in a Bundesliga home match in four years, where they drew RB Leipzig 0-0 back in 2020 (via @iMiaSanMia). If the defeat wasn’t enough of an indicator, these are more signs that Bayern played a bad match... but did they really?

These facts might be interesting, but the number of years since X things happened aren’t the stats that matter. Instead, it is important to take a look at the match data. Bayern had 68% of the possession, 22 shots (7 on target) to Bremen’s 8 (3 on target), and 1.87 expected goals to Bremen’s 0.36 (FotMob). These numbers paint the picture that Bayern played well and just got unlucky, but that isn’t the case.

Statistics can be confusing, and can also be misleading if presented or interpreted poorly. For the majority of the match, Bayern did not play well. Most of the chances created came at the very end of the game in a short amount of time, and Bayern only managed to create 1 big chance during the entire match, meaning that most of the “expected goals” created were from a high amount of chances that each had a relatively low likelihood of going in.

Hopefully, Bayern can pick things up and turn their statistical superiority into good performances on the pitch.

Bayern Munich have lost and it’s time for Tuchel’s reckoning. Is it time to sack him? INNN thinks so and he goes over it in our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!