Vote! Bayern Munich 0 - 1 Werder Bremen: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich slumped to defeat at home against SV Werder Bremen on Saturday, jeopardizing their chances to extend their run of 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

Thomas Tuchel is facing an inquest after Bayern’s second sluggish start to a Rückrunde, although given Tuchel was not yet in charge last time around, questions remain over what the root causes are.

And did the Bayern players really do so bad? Depends on who you ask. Sofascore gave all of the Bayern players solid to even good marks, and the xG and the stat line favored the Bavarians. Of course, Bild was not kind:

And neither was kicker:

It was a tale of two ends of the pitch. Bremen attacked Bayern’s high back line and broke through a few times, with what would have been an offside and later a foul on Jamal Musiala sparing Bayern’s blushes. Manuel Neuer was called into action and delivered a heroic reaction save after a shot careened goalward from Alphonso Davies’ deflection; later, Davies and Neuer both were roundly beaten by Bayern alum Mitchell Weiser for the game’s only goal.

In attack, though, it was golden chance after golden chance gone begging for Bayern — including at the very end of the game.

Now it is about how Bayern react to this defeat — and what they make of it. Will Leroy Sané’s performance be remembered more for his incisive chances created and solid efforts at goal, or his body language after Tuchel’s tactical changes, for instance?

Have your say below on how well every player did in this defeat.

