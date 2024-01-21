Bavarian Podcast Works S6E28: Bayern Munich MUST sack Thomas Tuchel to save the season and here’s why (Rant incoming)

That was shameful, and it’s only going to get worse. Bayern Munich just lost to Werder Bremen for the first time since 2008, and you really cannot blame anyone except Thomas Tuchel. People will argue against this, but at this point there’s nothing to argue against. The coach has his team playing some of the most diabolical football possible right now, and the results aren’t even what they used to be. This gives us plenty to talk about on the podcast, but we’re not happy about it.

In this episode, INNN tackles the following:

The lineup: Why bench Thomas Müller AGAIN?

The return of the U-shaped system.

Harry Kane is not playing like a striker and that has consequences for everybody.

Jamal Musiala is wasted in this system.

Leroy Sané is not playing better on the left and Tuchel is causing havoc by letting him.

A mini-rant about Müller which you’ve probably heard before, but it needs repeating.

The midfield doesn’t work and here’s why.

What does Guerreiro even DO?

How Alphonso Davies has been made redundant by the current Bayern system.

Dayot Upamecano has too many responsibilities and that’s a problem.

A question for the board and their failures — why is Konrad Laimer the starting RB?

Why doesn’t the board want to invest in the squad?

Why shouldn’t the board sack Tuchel? It would be in the team’s best interest.

Who might take over — a shortlist.

A final word and outro, plus a short preview of the Union Berlin game.

