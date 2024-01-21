 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Anyone fancy a RANT? We have one! Thomas Tuchel needs to go and our newest podcast episode explains why. Listen to it NOW!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel goes full Mourinho and blames his players for the loss to Werder Bremen

Man’s gone full Mourinho, that’s the Chelsea DNA in him.

By Ineednoname
/ new
FC Bayern München v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, Bayern Munich have lost a game against SV Werder Bremen. In a season where every point counts, this could not be a bigger setback. Bayer Leverkusen now have a SEVEN point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, and don’t seem like they’re ever going to lose.

Facing the media after this debacle, Thomas Tuchel took responsibility in the only way he knows. He put it all on his players:

Tuchel on DAZN with harsh criticism of the team. “I don’t feel like saying that we’re training well anymore — because no one believes you anymore. We have to ask the players. We played inconsequentially today. Deserved defeat.”

Tuchel continued by saying, “I have enough experience to judge if the training is at the level that we wanted. That has been the case for a number of weeks now. The players have been doing great in training. But when you play for Bayern, you have to be great on Monday and Tuesday (in training), but especially on Sunday (in games). We didn’t match up to that today. We have to find a solution to that.” (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, the natural follow up question would be — why does no one believe the team is training well? Why does Tuchel talk of finding “solutions” almost a year into his tenure?

This is the second time that Bayern Munich have enjoyed a long break between games and come back to suffer a loss. The last time, when the match against Union Berlin got rescheduled due to a snowstorm, the team used the extra rest and training to come back and lose 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt. Now, after a similarly long break (which included a training camp in Portugal), Bayern Munich came back and played some dismal football.

The more time Tuchel seems to have with the team, the worse it gets. Maybe it’s better if Bayern play three games a week from now on, so that the coach has as little time to influence his players as possible.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 13 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works