Match awards from Bayern Munich’s disappointing loss against SV Werder Bremen

Hot on the heels of the seemingly unbeatable Bayern Leverkusen scoring a late win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, Bayern Munich recorded their second loss of the season in a very disappointing home display. It was a hard day to choose the suitable players to be awarded, as the team managed subpar performances on every level of the field. Still, there were some players who managed to put in an acceptable shift even though it couldn’t translate to game points in the end.

Jersey Swap: Mitchell Weiser

The former Bayern Munich youngster’s quality and consistent displays for Werder Bremen are already known to every Bundesliga follower. Nevertheless, he seems to always have an extra gear ready for the games against Bayern Munich. Single-handedly dominating the right flank (our respective left), Weiser managed to be the best player in a bunch that included Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané. If that wasn’t enough, Weiser went and schooled Davies, who naively went into a half-hearted challenge and failed to clear the ball, leading to the first goal of the game.

An honorable mention goes to Justin Njinmah, who, through his continuous runs, tireless performance, and link-up play, kept our back line on their toes for most of the game. He even managed to break the deadlock on the 26’ only for the effort to be invalidated by a clear foul on Jamal Musiala in the build up to the goal.

All in all, it was a very disciplined performance from the Bremen side, which astutely kept Bayern Munich at bay and returned home with the three points.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

In what was overall a solid day in the office for the defenders, Upamecano brought a top performance to keep everything that came his way in check. Full of power, speed, and defensive awareness, “Big Upa” managed to pluck any holes and keep everything crisp and tidy. At the same time, a mention goes to Manuel Neuer, who managed some clutch saves and almost kept a clean sheet. Both of them couldn’t be blamed for the individual brilliance of Weiser. As Upamecano was more involved in the game overall, he deservedly wins the Der Kaiser award.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

It was a tough day for the midfield to shine consistently, as Werder Bremen managed to stay compact throughout the match. In the midst of that continuous rumble, Jamal Musiala managed to create a sense of danger every time he was on the ball. Through twisting and turning to create space or running in deep to many dangerous positions in the half spaces, he was the most influential midfield player in a fairly inert team attacking display.

Worthy of mention was the impact Leon Goretzka made after coming in as a substitute. He brought solidity to the midfield and contributed to the attack with numerous headers, which could have brought the much-needed equalizer.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

While there weren’t any outstanding performances in the attacking side, Leroy Sané kept being dangerous throughout the game with some well-taken shots from distance, which were the main contributor to the xG for the Bayern Munich side. Still far from his best displays, the lack of any significant contribution from his fellow attackers wins Leroy Sane the Der Bomber Award. Worth mentioning was the sprint across the field to block the counterattack led by Mitchell Weiser in the dying minutes of the game.

Meister of the Match: Mathys Tel and Die Südkurve

Not long ago, Thomas Tuchel mentioned how Mathys Tel was deservedly frustrated with the lack of playing time, especially as a starter. Today, the youngster channeled that frustration into a very explosive display in the 25–30 minutes he was awarded. Cutting inside or going deep in the left flank, he managed to come close to an equalizer at least on three different occasions, with his header resulting in a double save from Michael Zetterer. There was no player who had more impact in the game from the Bayern Munich side; therefore, Tel takes home the Meister of the Match in the 30 minutes of play he was awarded.

An honorable mention goes to the impact the Südkurve fans made, who, after protesting against foreign investors in the league in solidarity with all of the other Bundesliga fans, went on to show their unwavering support until the last minute for a performance that honestly was not deserving of that intensity of support. At the very least, the fans are world-class.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!