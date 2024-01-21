Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: Gamethread and Live Blog

With Bayer Leverkusen absolutely refusing to lose a game, Bayern Munich need to keep winning to stay within catching distance of the league leaders.

Thomas Tuchel had his players whisked away to a training camp in Portugal last week, so the the little bit of rust we saw vs Hoffenheim should have worn out by now. Harry Kane will be joined by his buddy Eric Dier, but otherwise no new signings will take part in this game — mainly because Bayern haven’t made any. The rest of the lineup is expected to be the same as the one we saw vs Hoffenheim, with maybe Leon Goretzka returning to the XI.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

