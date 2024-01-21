“Boring football” — Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen laments performance vs. Werder Bremen

You snooze, you lose.

And maybe you also lose if you put the audience — and yourselves — to sleep.

If Bayern Munich’s shock 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen on Saturday was a dull showing from the Bavarians on the pitch, however, it has lit up the Bundesliga title race. Barely more than halfway through the season, the Meisterschale is already in serious danger of slipping away, with Leverkusen now seven points clear at the top of the table (Bayern has a game in hand).

“We played boring football in the first 70 minutes and made Bremen, who had respect for us at the beginning, strong,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen lamented in comments captured by Az journalist Patrick Strasser (via @iMiaSanMia). “In the end Werder deserved to win.”

Anyone tuning in late would have caught a furious fight-back from Bayern. But late chances from Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, among others, fell wide. Bayern now has to wake from their stupor to rescue this season from being a second straight Rückrunde disaster.

