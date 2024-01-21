Thomas Müller critical of “sluggish” Bayern Munich performance in 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich is letting the Bundesliga championship slip away.

During matchday 18 Werder Bremen came to Munich and escaped with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a stunning Mitchell Weiser strike, while title rivals Bayer Leverkusen snatched all three points away at Leipzig the previous night.

Watching the first half of the match against Bremen was a painful experience for Bayern fans, as the home team failed to do anything of note offensively. An incredible save from Manuel Neuer and a foul in the buildup canceling a Bremen goal stopped Bayern from ending the half in a losing position, but it was clear changes were needed.

The second half started better than the first ended, with Bayern looking somewhat more alive, but it was clear to Thomas Müller that his team was in dire trouble as they went 1-0 down.

“It was a big blow for us. We didn’t deserve the win over the 90 minutes, we were far too sluggish and had no life in it. There was too little fire in our game over 60 or 70 minutes There was no bite in the duels,” Müller said after the game for DAZN, as captured by Az journalist Maximilian Koch. “Against Hoffenheim we came out of the break with more determination and won the ball in the opponent’s half. It was different today. Now it’s about everyone trying to push their teammate - not with blah blah, but with body language. And that’s why every player has to question themselves.”

While the momentum changed in Bayern’s favor after Thomas Tuchel made his 64th-minute substitutions, which included the introduction of Müller alongside Leon Goretzka and Mathys Tel, it was too little too late.