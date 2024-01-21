Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United to offer Matthijs de Ligt, but will Bayern Munich keep him?; Matija Popović makes Napoli move; Bayern eyeing Ferland Mendy?; Benjamin Šeško’s release clause; Ivan Perišić leaves Spurs on loan; and MORE!

Matthijs de Ligt’s future with Bayern Munich is at least somewhat in doubt these days and Manchester United is looking like it is more like than willing to bring in the Dutchman:

Manchester United are considering a complete revamp of their defence this summer, leaving Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the firing line to be sold. Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt and Jean-Clair Todibo are on United’s list of potential incomings at center-back.

With all of the rumors swirling around De Ligt’s future, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel addressed the matter on during his pregame press conference on Saturday.

“Matthijs came back injured from the national team and missed all preseason. We played him a bit too early in the Supercup, then he got seriously injured again and Minjae and Upa were starting games. But of course we’re planning with Matthijs, he is our player, a top player and a top character,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Where does the truth lie? Who knows, but it would be a massive mistake for Bayern Munich to sell off the Dutchman any time soon.

As previously reported, free agent youngster Matija Popović is signing with Napoli and then will be sent to Frosinone on loan:

Matija Popović undergoes medical tests as new Napoli player — then long term deal set to be signed for 2006 born Serbian talent.



Popović joins Frosinone just until the end of the season.



He was never really close to joining FC Bayern. pic.twitter.com/0PqMzgYSX0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2024

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

File this one under the crazy rumors section — Bayern Munich could be looking at Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy:

Real Madrid could offer Bayern Munich the chance to sign left-back Ferland Mendy as part of their bid to finally recruit Canada international Alphonso Davies.

That...does not seem likely.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is still considered a hot commodity in Europe and if any club wants him this summer, it could activate his €50 million release clause:

Excl. News #Sesko / via @philipphinze24:



➡️ The 20 y/o striker from @RBLeipzig has a release clause in his contract - around €50m!



➡️ Valid from this summer ✔️



Contract at Leipzig until 2028. 23 matches this season, 7 goals yet. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/emVTJI62F6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2024

After a week in Portugal, Bayern Munich is headed back to the frosty confines of the Allianz Arena.

With some time in the sun to rejuvenate and prepare for the second half of the season without any distractions, the Bavarians will seek to continue their winning ways in the Bundesliga against lowly Werder Bremen.

With just four wins through 17 match days in the league, Die Werderaner will have its work cut out for it. Let’s see what’s on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s training camp in Portugal and who might emerge to play in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Grant-Leon Ranos still has the support of Borussia Mönchengladbach for his development, but he could still go out on a loan if he wants to:

⚫️⚪️ News Grant-Leon #Ranos: NEC Nijmwegen and 8-10 other clubs want to loan him now!



➡️ But: At this stage the 20 y/o striker wants to stay and to fight for his chance@borussia bosses, very confident with his development. They believe in his breakthrough. But if the player… pic.twitter.com/QvKetpqJrc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2024

Former Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perišić has moved on to HNK Hajduk Split: