Thomas Tuchel praises Anthony Barry’s impact on Bayern’s set pieces

Argue all you want about Thomas Tuchel, but it would be difficult to deny the impact Anthony Barry has had at Bayern Munich since his arrival, particularly on set pieces.

The former Chelsea assistant coach arrived at Bayern at the end of March last year after Thomas Tuchel emerged as the driving force behind the €1m transfer (if you include add-ons).

A €1m transfer fee for an assistant coach is certainly a pretty penny, but it seems as if Barry is living up to his price tag, according to Tuchel at least.

The Bayern head coach had this to say in a recent interview.

Tuchel on training set pieces with Anthony Barry: “I think all teams that went far in tournaments in recent years were teams that dominated set pieces. Anthony, among others in the coaching staff, has quality at the highest level. When it comes to set pieces, it’s also about the desire and attitude of the team. The boys are doing that at a high level. We improved significantly in that aspect of the game and are on a good path.”

Bayern has certainly benefited from the English coach’s set piece expertise.

The Bavarians are currently second in the Bundesliga for goals from set pieces with 10; one more than Bayer Leverkusen and one fewer than this season’s surprise package, FC Heidenheim. For more context, that is just two less than Bayern mustered over the course of last season, ultimately finishing 6th for goals from set pieces.

For a team that is so dominant from open play yet frequently has so many woes from set pieces, Anthony Barry has done a sterling job to strengthen Bayern’s corners, free kicks, throw-ins and penalties thus far.

Strength from set pieces means more goal threat throughout the course of a game. This can only play in Bayern’s favour as they look to launch a deep Champions League run and Bundesliga title defence.