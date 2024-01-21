Thomas Tuchel is getting the best out of Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané

Leroy Sané’s arrival at Bayern Munich from Manchester City was one of the biggest stories from the 2020 summer transfer window. Having just won their second-ever treble, which included triumph in the Champions League, Bayern identified Leroy Sané as a key target to bring continued success to the club.

Sané started life in Munich well in his first Bundesliga match for the record champions, scoring once and assisting twice in a 8-0 victory over his former team Schalke 04 (FBref). Unfortunately, Sané received criticism for his apparent lack of effort and defensive work early on in his Bayern career, and despite addressing these issues, still found himself adrift of the lofty heights initially expected of him.

After the conclusion of the first half of the 2023/24 season, under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Sané’s fortunes appear to have changed. The skillful winger has formed a productive partnership with Bayern’s record signing Harry Kane, and has racked up 8 goals and 10 assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season thus far (Fotmob).

In a recent interview Tuchel spoke out about Sané’s transformation this season, saying, “I think we clicked because we like each other. He knows very well what I demand from him and I demand a lot. I saw on the pitch that he has an incredible physical power, so I said very early that with this physicality you have to dominate the league. We saw that his best numbers came from the left side, also at Manchester City. So we swapped sides within the season with Kingsley Coman. That helped a lot, even though maybe he didn’t like it so much in the beginning. His link up play with Harry is very good.” (Archie Rhind-Tutt, ESPN FC via @iMiaSanMia).

Sané’s growth under Tuchel has been truly incredible, if he keeps up his current form it won’t be long until he’s widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.