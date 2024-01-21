Harry Kane teeing up Robert Lewandowski goals record, Thomas Tuchel says

Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga goals record is only a few seasons old but is already under threat by the man who eventually succeeded him at Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski notched 41 goals in just 29 matches in the 2020/21 season, the second half of which was spent on Record Watch as he closed in on Gerd Müller’s legendary mark. Kane is nearly keeping pace so far, with 22 goals from 16, but still has a chance to play in all 34 Bundesliga matches this year.

It is a mark that head coach Thomas Tuchel does not keep track of — he reminded ESPN sideline reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt that it was the media that always informs him about where it stands. But in a sit-down interview with Rhind-Tutt, captured via @iMiaSanMia, Tuchel went in-depth on the likelihood of Lewandowski’s record falling — and what Kane brings to this Bayern side.

“It [the record] is in danger. No one could ever believe that would be in danger, but it is in danger. We need a bit of luck. We need the team to keep going, Harry needs to be fit, and then we see what’s coming... I clearly think that for Harry there are no limits,” Tuchel said. “It’s just a gift, honestly, to be his coach. I feel very privileged. He’s super humble. He’s the first out there on the pitch every single day. What you ever ask of him he will do it. He is that huge personality that is so humble and then becomes a shark — a shark on the field, because he is up for goals, he’s up for winning.

“He does it on an everyday basis. He does not only score on a daily basis. He trains well. He does what is needed. He shows his quality. He calms everyone down around him, makes everyone better by his pure presence. It’s the highest level.”