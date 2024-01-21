The darkhorse in Bayern Munich’s January transfer poker

Bayern Munich’s January hunt for defensive reinforcements is looking an awful lot like déjà vu.

The Bavarians are reportedly in the market for loans only at the right-back position, after also adding a loan player — Tottenham Hotspurs’ Eric Dier — to cover their need at center-back. This has echoes of January 2023, when the Bavarians added Daley Blind on a short-term deal and loaned Manchester City fullback João Cancelo.

It would end up being a six-month stint in Bavaria for the two of them.

Why the short-term thinking? The Bavarians are supposedly very high on a loanee, versatile Croatian defender Josip Stanišić — who is currently at Bundesliga-leading Bayer Leverkusen, and Bayern cannot get him back until the summer.

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

Josip Stanišić’s return to the club in the summer is the reason Bayern want a right-back only on loan this month [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

BFW Analysis

A giant mess of the club’s own making. It is one thing if Stanišić — a Bayern academy product and fan favorite — simply was not rated by Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. After all, the 23-year-old has never been an XI regular in his career and it would be understandable if the coach preferred more experienced hands like Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) or Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint-Germain) to man the position.

Of course, the only reason Tuchel does not have Stanišić available is that Bayern saw fit to approve his loan to Leverkusen in the first place — leaving the Bavarians short-handed at the position, and now, reportedly, with hands tied in their effort to replace him.

What is really going on here and will Stanišić return to a stable role in Tuchel’s side next season? Will he be able to, if Bayern land — and decide they love — a Mukiele, Trippier, or another quality veteran right-back? Will Bayern be able to land a player like that at all, given how much they apparently want to keep it a temporary arrangement for now?

Stay tuned. At least Bayern has a sporting director now.