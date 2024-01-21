Herbert Hainer thinks the world of Bayern Munich captain, Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich certainly missed Manuel Neuer when he was out in the past season. On some days, fans were not sure if they would see Neuer back but they certainly have. The Bayern brass have been impressed with the return of the captain. Herbert Hainer, the President of Bayern Munich, believes that Neuer is en route to showing fans his very best once more (and certain saves would definitely indicate so). Sometimes, during some mind-numbingly boring Bayern games, Neuer has done fans a favor and provided much needed entertainment by coming out of his box in classic sweeper keeper fashion.

In fact, perhaps slightly controversially, Hainer feels that Neuer is also on his way to becoming the clear #1 goalkeeper for the German national side. Julian Nagelsmann will have a tough decision to make come March and eventually for the Euros, set to be held in Germany in the summer.

Hainer on Manuel Neuer: “I have to say that we are very happy Manu is back after his long injury. And as you can see, he is well on the way to becoming the old Manuel Neuer again, and therefore the world’s best goalkeeper and also the clear number 1 in the national team.” [BILD TV]

Neuer has come back from injuries before and it would surprise very few if he gained his place back between the posts for Germany as well.