Bayern Munich’s Uli Hoeneß throws down the gauntlet to all of the TV pundits

One may be excused for thinking Uli Hoeneß was done with Bayern Munich after intervening on the now famous “Summer Transfer Committee” during the transfer window, and he would be riding into the sunset enjoying his retirement.

Well, anyone who has followed Hoeneß during his lifelong involvement with Bayern Munich would be sure that would not be the case. While being interviewed on Servus TV, the now-honorary president had the following to say regarding the brutal media coverage Bayern Munich seems to get from time to time:

I think relatively little of all these TV experts. They always think they know everything better, even though they haven’t achieved anything other than being a footballer. This moral high ground bothers me very much. I know many of these TV experts from before and I know they weren’t innocent themselves [@iMiaSanMia]

While he may be getting older, Hoeneß doesn’t seem to miss a step with his direct and poignant style when it comes to defending his team from unwarranted criticism. It will be interesting to see if anyone will be willing to pick that gauntlet up.