Jan-Christian Dreesen heaps praise on Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer

Who doesn’t love Manuel Neuer?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

When looking at Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen knows that he is watching greatness.

“Manuel Neuer has now played over 700 competitive games in his career, he took goalkeeping to a whole new level, and he is a role model for an entire generation. Every kid who starts playing as a goalkeeper wants to be like Neuer. We need Manuel also as a leader with his huge experience if we want to win the Champions League,” Dreesen told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). I assume that he will be number one again with the national team and start in goal at the Euros.”

Neuer will undoubtedly play a key role into just how far Bayern Munich makes into the Champions League. The veteran has been outstanding this season after returning from a long absence due to a broken leg that he suffered through after a skiing accident last winter.

As long as Bayern Munich keeps him off of the slopes, things should be fine...right?

