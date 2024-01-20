Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

Having started 2024 with a solid but unspectacular victory over TSG Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich return to action following a mini-break of around nine days, during which the team managed to squeeze in an extra training camp in Portugal. That’s what happens when you start with a Friday game and then move straight onto a Sunday game.

Will the extra time off help Thomas Tuchel and his team find their rhythm? Or will Werder Bremen do what Eintracht Frankfurt did earlier in the season, and shock a Bayern Munich team who are coming back from a long break? We’ll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen show no signs of slowing.

