Update: Newcastle United rejects Bayern Munich’s approach for Kieran Trippier

Update — January 20th, 12:40PM EST: NUFC rejects Bayern’s “approach” per report

According to a report from Craig Hope of The Daily Mail, Newcastle United has rejected Bayern Munich’s initial proposal for right-back Kieran Trippier:

❌ Understand NUFC have today rejected “an approach” from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier https://t.co/Sg73riLvRt — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 20, 2024

Just yesterday, transfer rumors broke that Bayern Munich was taking a close look at Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier — yup, another Englishman potentially on his way to Germany.

After picking up Harry Kane last summer and Eric Dier last week, Bayern Munich has agreed to personal terms with Trippier according to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

Excl. News #Trippier: Verbal agreement between FC Bayern & Trippier has been reached now!



➡️ The 33 y/o keen to join Bayern immediately ✔️



Bayern and Newcastle in contact. Chr. Freund still prefers a loan deal with Mukiele, but he’s preparing for the possibility that the… pic.twitter.com/a10x1hYXHZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 20, 2024

As Plettenberg stated, Bayern Munich is working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele, but with Trippier holstered and ready to go, will the Bavarians turn their focus toward finalizing a loan deal or permanent transfer with Newcastle United?

Stay tuned...

